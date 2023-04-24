Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $13.83, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 0.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Goldman Sachs BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $107.34 million, up 37.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $428.08 million, which would represent changes of -4.46% and +19.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.92.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

