Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed the latest trading day at $13.72, indicating a +1.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.16%.

Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a loss of 7.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $113.62 million, up 19.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $447.16 million, which would represent changes of -2.68% and +25.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.68.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

