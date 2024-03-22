Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $15.22, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 1.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.55, showcasing a 22.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $115.33 million, indicating a 7.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $458.25 million, demonstrating changes of -4.39% and +0.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Goldman Sachs BDC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.8% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.69 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

