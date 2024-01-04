Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $14.81, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The the stock of specialty finance company has fallen by 0.68% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 12.31% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $117.09 million, indicating a 9.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.56.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

