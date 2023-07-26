Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $14.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 0.56% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Goldman Sachs BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million, which would represent changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.4, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.