Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) standing at $14.85, reflecting a -0.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 2.04% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 2.36% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 12.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $117.09 million, indicating a 9.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.71, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

