Goldman Sachs, Barclays among bidders for GM's credit card business - WSJ

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is looking to buy General Motors Co's GM.N credit card unit, which has about $3 billion in outstanding balances, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Barclays BARC.L is also among bidders for the automaker's credit card business, the report said, adding that a decision is expected in the next few weeks. (https://on.wsj.com/33Solk0)

