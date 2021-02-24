US Markets
Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power to go public via $8-bln SPAC deal

Anirban Sen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II RMGB.O, in a deal that values the merged entity at roughly $8 billion.

