Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power to go public via $8-bln SPAC deal

Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II RMGB.O, in a deal that values the merged entity at roughly $8 billion.

