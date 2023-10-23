Goldman Sachs Asset Management raises $4 bln for infrastructure deals

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management GS.N has raised $4 billion for a new fund to invest in infrastructure assets globally, including energy transition, transport and logistics, the company said on Monday.

The fund, called West Street Infrastructure Partners IV, closed in line with its target and was backed by institutional investors, wealthy clients and bank employees, the firm said in a statement.

The fund has already committed $2.3 billion to eight companies across sectors, including Synthica Energy, a developer and operator of organic renewable gas plants.

"The infrastructure asset class is positioned to benefit from some of the most exciting secular tailwinds associated with decarbonization, digitization, de-globalization and demographics," said Scott Lebovitz, co-head of Infrastructure at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The company had raised about $1 billion of equity commitments for its inaugural infrastructure secondaries fund, Vintage Infrastructure Partners, last month.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

