News & Insights

US Markets
SALM

Goldman Sachs Asset Management makes $600 mln bid for Norway's Froy

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 05, 2023 — 01:49 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, June 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has offered 6.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($598.8 million) in cash to buy Norwegian aquaculture service group Froy FROY.OL, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

GSAM said it had reached a deal to buy a 72% stake in Froy from a unit of salmon farmer Salmar SALM.OL for 76.50 crowns per share, and will make a bid for the rest of the shares at the same price.

Salmar in January this year said it was seeking potential buyers for the stake, and Froy's share price has since risen by almost 50% to close at 72 crowns on Friday.

Froy's fleet of specialised wellboats and other vessels provides maritime transportation services to fish farmers and other aquaculture companies.

"Wellboats and service vessels are vital to enabling best-in-class farming practices and Froy is at the forefront of driving sustainability," GSAM Global Co-Head of Infrastructure Tavis Cannell said in a statement announcing the offer.

($1 = 11.0213 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SALM
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.