Goldman Sachs Asset Management Cuts Stake in TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share (TDCX)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.09MM shares of TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (TDCX). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 2.27MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.85% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share is $16.10. The forecasts range from a low of $13.94 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from its latest reported closing price of $13.43.

The projected annual revenue for TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share is $796MM, an increase of 23.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.97, an increase of 29.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TDCX is 0.3663%, a decrease of 5.7653%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.85% to 20,125K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,718,129 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854,329 shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,781,024 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270,873 shares, representing an increase of 84.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 603.76% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,781,024 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,104 shares, representing an increase of 91.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 1,132.24% over the last quarter.

Tree Line Advisors holds 1,540,000 shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 1,306,500 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877,348 shares, representing an increase of 32.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 8.06% over the last quarter.

TDCX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TDCX is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania, and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 20 languages. TDCX has won over 270 awards.

