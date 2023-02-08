Goldman Sachs Asset Management Cuts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.40MM shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 9.00MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.09% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.09% from its latest reported closing price of $12.43.

The projected annual revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust is $1,381MM, an increase of 22.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.40.

Fund Sentiment

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RLJ is 0.2192%, a decrease of 9.5924%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 171,771K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,362,259 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,363,916 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,564,781 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,641,467 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 16.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,809,070 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929,351 shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 6.69% over the last quarter.

H holds 4,604,257 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445,942 shares, representing a decrease of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,308,667 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,619,057 shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 11.77% over the last quarter.

RLJ Lodging Trust Declares $0.05 Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust said on December 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $12.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.44%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 20.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.85%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 101 hotels with approximately 22,400 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.