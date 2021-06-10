Goldman Sachs Asks Employees To Report Vaccination Status

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is making it mandatory for its U.S employees to report whether they have been vaccinated or not. Earlier this week, the banking major addressed its workers in a message that they must submit their vaccinated status by Thursday itself.

The employee message said, "Registering your vaccination status allows us to plan for a safer return to the office for all of our people as we continue to abide by local public health measures." The message was only sent to those employees who had not updated the bank about their vaccination status.

This move becomes important in the backdrop of the fact that many employers are looking for safe ways to bring back their workers and get back to business.

Employees of Goldman Sachs who have already taken the vaccine have to provide the date and brand of their vaccine, but not any proof.

"While we strongly encourage you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, we understand that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal one," the bank said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.