Goldman Sachs Arm Deepens Private Credit Push With FGI Acquisition

Goldman Sachs Alternatives, part of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS Asset Management division, is sharpening its focus on private credit and specialty finance with the acquisition of FGI Worldwide LLC (“FGI”). The move strengthens GS’s alternatives platform at a time when non-bank lending continues to gain momentum across global markets.

The transaction, announced through Goldman Sachs Alternatives’ private equity business gives the company access to a specialized provider of working capital financing, asset-based lending, trade finance and credit insurance solutions. FGI Worldwide has served small and mid-sized businesses for more than 25 years, with operations spanning the United States, Canada and the U.K.

At the center of the deal is Goldman Sachs’s growing ambition to capture a larger share of the private credit market. Private credit has expanded rapidly in recent years as banks have become more selective in commercial lending due to tighter regulation, higher capital requirements and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Why FGI Worldwide Is a Strategic Fit for GS

For Goldman Sachs, FGI offers more than incremental lending exposure. It adds a niche commercial finance platform with established underwriting expertise, international trade finance capabilities, and a client base focused on small and medium-sized enterprises. These businesses often need flexible working capital solutions, especially in periods of supply-chain disruption, inflationary pressure and uneven access to bank credit.

The deal also supports Goldman Sachs’s broader shift toward steadier, fee-generating businesses. Under recent strategic priorities, GS has been working to build a larger and more durable asset management franchise, with alternatives playing a central role. FGI fits into that strategy by adding exposure to trade credit, working capital finance and insurance-linked services, areas that can generate recurring revenues and deepen client relationships beyond traditional investment banking and trading.

The acquisition also reflects a broader Wall Street trend. Large financial institutions like Citigroup, Inc. C and JPMorgan JPM are increasingly targeting specialized lenders, fintech-enabled platforms and private credit infrastructure providers.

Citigroup broadened its presence in the lucrative private lending business through collaborations. In sync with this, in September 2025, C launched an $80-billion customized portfolio offering with BlackRock, providing clients with tailored exposure across public and private markets.

JPM is expanding into alternatives through a multi-pronged strategy focused on private markets, product innovation and wealth distribution. The bank is building out its private markets capabilities and origination engine. JPMorgan recently created a dedicated Private Capital Advisory & Solutions team to connect investors with companies raising capital outside public markets.

Private Credit Remain Central to GS’s Long-Term Strategy

Goldman Sachs aims to significantly scale its private credit business by increasing lending to private equity firms and asset managers, expanding across Europe, the U.K. and Asia, and growing its private credit portfolio to $300 billion by 2029. It intends to ramp up its lending services to private equity and asset managers, with management expecting high-single-digit annual growth in private banking and lending revenues over the long term.

In sync with this, the company has been consistently strengthening its private market platform through partnerships and internal initiatives. In sync with this, in January 2026, GS acquired Industry Ventures, which broadens exposure to the innovation economy and strengthens the firm’s alternatives platform. In September 2025, the company partnered with T. Rowe Price Group in a $1-billion collaboration to co-develop retirement and wealth products. In January 2025, GS launched several initiatives to accelerate growth in its alternatives business, including the formation of a Capital Solutions Group and the expansion of its private credit and asset management teams.

Final Words on GS’s Buyout of FGI

Overall, the acquisition of FGI Worldwide highlights the GS' strategic push to strengthen its presence in private credit and specialty finance as demand for non-bank lending continues to rise. By combining Goldman Sach’s institutional scale with FGI’s expertise in working capital financing, trade finance and asset-based lending, the deal enhances GS’s ability to serve middle-market clients while building a more diversified and recurring revenue base.

However, the transaction also comes at a time when the private credit market is facing increased scrutiny over weakening underwriting standards, rising borrower leverage, limited transparency and concerns about potential defaults in a higher interest rate environment. As competition intensifies across alternative assets, GS’s success will depend not only on expanding its lending footprint but also on maintaining disciplined risk management, strong credit quality and operational resilience amid evolving economic and regulatory pressures.

Goldman Sachs’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

GS shares have surged 54.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.3%.



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Goldman Sachs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Ran (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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