US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs appoints Luke Sarsfield as co-head of asset management unit

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Matt Scuffham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it has appointed Luke Sarsfield as the global co-head of its $2.47 trillion asset-management business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N said it has appointed Luke Sarsfield as the global co-head of its $2.47 trillion asset-management business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Sarsfield will take over the post alongside Julian Salisbury, who has been heading the unit alone ever since Eric Lane ended his association of over 25 years with the bank in March last year to join investment firm Tiger Global Management.

The asset management arm provides investment and advisory services to several clients, including sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds and insurance companies.

In mid-2020, Goldman Sachs had merged its merchant banking and asset management businesses into a single unit as part of a broader restructuring. [https://reut.rs/33FuZfR]

Sarsfield who has worked in the premier investment bank for over 22 years, is currently co-head of its client business for the asset management arm. He was formerly Goldman Sachs's global head of the financial institutions group and the global chief operating officer of the investment banking division.

Chief Executive David Solomon, who succeeded Lloyd Blankfein in October 2018, has streamlined the bank's structure into four main businesses - investment banking, trading, asset management and consumer banking - to shift its focus away from volatile trading and into more stable businesses.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular