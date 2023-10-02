News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs appoints Aaron Lamshed to head down under ECM business

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

October 02, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N has appointed Aaron Lamshed to head its Australian and New Zealand equity capital markets business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

He replaces Ian Taylor, who is leaving the bank to join APM Human Services APM.AX as its chief strategy officer, a separate statement from that firm said on Tuesday.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
APM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.