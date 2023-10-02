Goldman Sachs appoints Aaron Lamshed to head down under ECM business

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N has appointed Aaron Lamshed to head its Australian and New Zealand equity capital markets business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

He replaces Ian Taylor, who is leaving the bank to join APM Human Services APM.AX as its chief strategy officer, a separate statement from that firm said on Tuesday.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

