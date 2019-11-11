Goldman Sachs and Apple Face Criticism Over Card, While Trade and Hong Kong Protest Drag Down Stock Futures

Macroeconomic news is dominating early on Veterans Day. More back and forth on trade as well as continuing protests in Hong Kong are putting pressure on Asian stock markets.

Macroeconomic news is dominating early on Veterans Day. More back and forth on trade as well as continuing protests in Hong Kong are putting pressure on Asian stock markets.

The trade war and geopolitical stress have Asian shares lower. Police fired live bullets into protesting Hong Kong crowds Sunday. And President Trump says he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese imports—something the market cheered last week.

The Nikkei 225 Index closed down 0.26%. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.8%, its largest one day percentage decline since July 8. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 725 points, or 2.6%.

U.S. stock-index futures are lower as well. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures are off 0.4%. Nasdaq Composite futures have fallen 0.5%.

Some big news is hitting stocks as well. Premarket gains and losses, however, look manageable.

For starters, Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stock was down 1.8% on Monday morning. The company finds itself in a storm over allegedly sexist credit decisions regarding the new Apple (AAPL) credit card. Goldman is the bank backing Apple’s card. Goldman released a statement responding to the criticism. Apple shares were down 1.5% in premarket trading.

It’s Singles Day. That is China’s much larger version of Black Friday in America. Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) said it took 1 minute and eight seconds to sell $1 billion of goods. The e-commerce giant’s stock was down 1.5% in premarket trading.

And Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) Monday. Cisco’s stock was down 0.7% in premarket trading.

On the flip side, Baird upgraded shares of crane maker Terex (TEX) to the equivalent of Buy from Hold. Analyst Mig Dobre also upgraded Oshkosh (OSK) stock to the equivalent of Buy in October. He believes investors can get in at the bottom of the machinery cycle. Terex shares were up 0.1% in premarket trading.

Solar energy company SunPower (SPWR) shares were up 5%. The company announced plans to split into two companies Monday morning. SunPower will be an energy services company and newly formed “Maxeon” will make solar panels.

“We believe that the solar industry is entering a period of extended growth where success will be driven by value chain specialization, technology innovation and economies of scale,” CEO Tom Werner said in a statement. “This new structure and investment will create two focused businesses, each with unique expertise to excel in their part of the value chain.”

