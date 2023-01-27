US Markets
Goldman Sachs among investors interested in financing Italy's Serie A - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

January 27, 2023 — 11:46 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N is one of various fund and bank investors that have expressed interest in financing the growth of the media business of Italy's top-flight soccer league, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The two people said Goldman Sachs had come forward in October, but news of its interest emerged only after Reuters reported on Thursday rival U.S. bank JPMorgan JPM.Nhad offered up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in financing to Serie A.

Bloomberg first reported news of Goldman's interest. Goldman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Valentina Za)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

