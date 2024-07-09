News & Insights

Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs Alternatives To Acquire Majority Stake In TAIT From Providence Equity Partners

July 09, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TAIT, Monday announced that the Private Equity business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives will acquire a majority stake in the company from affiliates of Providence Equity Partners. The financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed.

The collaboration with Goldman Sachs is expected to open up new opportunities and reinforce TAIT's position to grow its global footprint and offerings.

TAIT said Goldman Sachs will bring a global platform, deep experience in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors, and other value creation resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.