News & Insights

Personal Finance

Goldman Sachs Aims to Grow Model Portfolio Business

April 14, 2024 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Goldman Sachs Aims to Grow Model Portfolio Business

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is aiming to become one of the top 5 providers of model portfolios. Currently, GSAM is the ninth largest in terms of asset managers, with model portfolio assets of $14.5 billion. Over the next decade, model portfolios are projected to have more than $11 trillion in assets in total.

According to Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, the co-CIO of GSAM’s multi-asset solutions group, the firm’s strategy is to outgrow its competitors rather than take existing market share as model portfolio assets are projected to grow 20% annually. Model portfolios consist of off-the-shelf strategies and custom models. Demand for the latter has been robust among wealthy clients.

Increasing adoption by financial advisors is the primary growth driver for the category. By decreasing time and resources spent on investment management, advisors can add more value in areas like client service, tax planning, and estate management. 

Currently, the leading provider of model portfolios among asset managers is Blackrock, followed by Wilshire Associates, Capital Group, and Vanguard. In 2019, GSAM bought S&P Global Market Intelligence, and it acquired NextCapital Group in 2022 to build the foundations of its model portfolio business.

Finsum: Goldman Sachs is aiming to grow its model portfolio segment and become a top-five provider among asset managers. Forecasts are for the category to grow 20% annually and exceed $11 trillion by 2030. 

  • model portfolios
  • ETFs
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Blackrock
  • vanguard
  • advisors

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.