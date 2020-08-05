US Markets
Goldman Sachs aims for 7% of staff to be black, 9% to be Latino by 2025

Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday that by 2025 it wants 7% of its staff in the Americas and the U.K. to be black and 9% to be Latino professionals.

The bank also said it aims for 40% of its employees who have the title of vice president be female.

