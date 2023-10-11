News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs agrees to sell GreenSky to Sixth Street-led consortium

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 11, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

By Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant

NEW YORK, Oct 11 - Goldman Sachs GS.N has agreed to sell GreenSky, its home improvement lender, and associated loans to a consortium led by investment firm Sixth Street Partners, it said on Wednesday.

Goldman did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it will take a charge of 19 cents per share for the third quarter; Goldman will announce earnings on Tuesday. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter, the bank said.

The Wall Street powerhouse bought GreenSky in a deal with a $1.7 billion valuation last year.

The buyer consortium led by Sixth Street also includes funds and accounts managed by KKR KKR.N, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks, Goldman said in a statement. The deal also received "significant support" from Pacific Investment Management Co and strategic financing from CPP Investments.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Leslie Adler)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.