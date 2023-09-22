News & Insights

Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs Agrees To Pay Penalty For Providing Deficient Blue Sheet Data To SEC

September 22, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced settled charges against Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC for failing to provide complete and accurate securities trading information to the SEC. Goldman agreed to pay a $6 million penalty to resolve the charges. Over a period of approximately ten years, the company made more than 22,000 deficient blue sheet submissions to the SEC. Goldman willfully violated the broker-dealer recordkeeping and reporting provisions of the federal securities laws, the SEC found.

Also, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority reached a settlement with Goldman for related conduct.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.