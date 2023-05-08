News & Insights

Goldman Sachs Agrees To Pay $215 Mln To Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit : Report

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit that accused the Wall Street giant of systemically underpaying women, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said that the New York-based bank reached the deal with lawyers representing about 2,800 women, who claimed the firm discriminated against them in pay and promotions.

The bank agreed to settle the lawsuit, ahead of going to trial in New York next month.

