Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stake in Smurfit Kappa

May 28, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has notified of major holdings changes, reporting that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. now holds a total of 7.46% of voting rights as of May 23, 2024. This reflects a slight decrease from the previous notification where Goldman Sachs held 7.69%. The change is attributed to an acquisition or disposal of financial instruments by the investment banking giant.

