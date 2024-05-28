Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stake in Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has notified of major holdings changes, reporting that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. now holds a total of 7.46% of voting rights as of May 23, 2024. This reflects a slight decrease from the previous notification where Goldman Sachs held 7.69%. The change is attributed to an acquisition or disposal of financial instruments by the investment banking giant.

For further insights into GB:SKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.