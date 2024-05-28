Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stake in Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom (DE:DTE) has released an update.

Deutsche Telekom AG has announced a change in major holdings, where The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has adjusted its stakes involving both shares with voting rights and financial instruments. As of May 23, 2024, Goldman Sachs now holds a combined total of 4.88% in voting rights, experiencing a slight decrease from the previous notification. The detailed notification includes changes in various types of instruments, including rights to recall, options, and swaps.

