Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stake in Britvic PLC

November 07, 2024 — 03:29 am EST

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs has reduced its voting rights in Britvic PLC to 4.697%, down from a previous position of 5.287%. This change in major shareholding reflects a disposal of both voting rights and financial instruments by the investment firm. Such movements in shareholding can be significant for investors tracking company influence and market dynamics.

