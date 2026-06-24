Is Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Equity ETF (GSWO) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Equity ETF (GSWO) made its debut on 03/15/2022, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Global Large-Cap Blend Equity ETF category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $1.68 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Global Large-Cap Blend Equity ETF. GSWO is managed by Goldman Sachs Funds. GSWO, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the GOLDMAN SACHS ACTIVEBETA WORLD EQ INDEX .

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Equity Index seeks to deliver exposure to large and mid-capitalization equity securities of developed market issuers, including the United States.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.65%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

When you look at individual holdings, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) accounts for about 5.45% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

GSWO's top 10 holdings account for about 26.37% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 4.94% so far this year and is up about 0% in the last one year (as of 06/24/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $54.73 and $64.34

The fund has a beta of 0.74 and standard deviation of 0.00% for the trailing three-year period. With about 794 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Global Large-Cap Blend Equity ETF segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) tracks S&P Global 100 Index and the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) tracks MSCI All Country World Index. iShares Global 100 ETF has $8.4 billion in assets, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has $32.31 billion. IOO has an expense ratio of 0.40% and ACWI changes 0.32%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Global Large-Cap Blend Equity ETF

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Equity ETF (GSWO): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.