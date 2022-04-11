Goldman Sachs acquires NN Investment Partners for $1.85 billion

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N said on Monday it has acquired Netherlands-based asset manager NN Investment Partners from NN Group NN.AS for 1.7 billion euros ($1.85 billion).

NN Investment Partners will be integrated into Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The acquisition of the firm, which has more than 900 employees, brings Goldman Sachs' assets under supervision to approximately 2.8 trillion dollars.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Andres Gonzalez)

