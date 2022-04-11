Goldman Sachs acquires NN Investment Partners for $1.85 billion

US Markets
Goldman Sachs said on Monday it has acquired Netherlands-based asset manager NN Investment Partners from NN Group for 1.7 billion euros ($1.85 billion).

NN Investment Partners will be integrated into Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The acquisition of the firm, which has more than 900 employees, brings Goldman Sachs' assets under supervision to approximately 2.8 trillion dollars.

