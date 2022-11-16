Goldman raises forecast for 2023 Fed rate peak by 25 basis points

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised its forecast for the peak in the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 5-5.25%, after adding one more quarter-point Federal Reserve hike in May 2023 to its outlook.

The bank said in a research note that it now sees the Fed hiking by 50 bp in December and 25 bp in February, March and May.

(Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.