Markets

Goldman puts “long-term greedy” to work in China

Contributor
Jennifer Hughes Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Wall Street firm won approval for an asset management venture with local megabank ICBC, despite selling its shares in the lender for a bumper profit nearly a decade ago. Its painstakingly diplomatic exit leaves the door open for Goldman to rehash its old money-making mantra.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @JennHughes13 https://twitter.com/JennHughes13 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Goldman Sachs and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China said on May 25 that they are setting up an asset-management joint venture in the country. The American investment bank will control 51% and ICBC, which is China’s largest lender, the rest.

- The unit, which will offer a range of investment products, is the latest in a series of foreign-controlled fund management joint ventures since China began opening its financial markets to overseas control in 2018. Earlier this month, fund management giant Blackrock announced a tie-up with China Construction Bank and Singapore’s state fund, Temasek.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HUGHES/]

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular