Goldman puts “long-term greedy” to work in China

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Wall Street firm won approval for an asset management venture with local megabank ICBC, despite selling its shares in the lender for a bumper profit nearly a decade ago. Its painstakingly diplomatic exit leaves the door open for Goldman to rehash its old money-making mantra.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @JennHughes13 https://twitter.com/JennHughes13 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Goldman Sachs and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China said on May 25 that they are setting up an asset-management joint venture in the country. The American investment bank will control 51% and ICBC, which is China’s largest lender, the rest.

- The unit, which will offer a range of investment products, is the latest in a series of foreign-controlled fund management joint ventures since China began opening its financial markets to overseas control in 2018. Earlier this month, fund management giant Blackrock announced a tie-up with China Construction Bank and Singapore’s state fund, Temasek.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HUGHES/]

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.