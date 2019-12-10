Goldman Pushing Deeper into Wealth Management

(New York)

One of the first big changes under new Goldman CEO David Solomon is becoming clear. That first major move is in wealth management, where Goldman is attempting to push much more broadly into the market. The bank plans to launch a robo advisor to get people with as little as $5,000 to invest to join its offering. Goldman has traditionally gone after very wealthy clients ($10m+), so this is a major change of pace for the the bank and is more in line with its recent increased focus on mass market savings products. A senior figure at Goldman explained âItâs a pipeline for future clientsâ to allow them to âexperience the Goldman Sachsâ wayâ.

FINSUM: Goldman seems to believe it has stretched the high end of its market (big corps and UHNWIs) as far as it could go, and this is just the next logical area for growth. The challenge here is that we donât think the Goldman name has the same cache with the mass market that it does with the HNW market.

Goldman Sachs

wealth management

robo advisor

mass market

mass affluent

