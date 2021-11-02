Goldman Opens SPACs to Investors
Goldman Sachs has a new financial product that is giving its investors a chance to bet on special purpose acquisition vehicle performance. The new product acts as a two-year bond that plays out according to SPAC performance, and gives institutional investors an income option with SPAC exposure. Goldman will take a portion of the SPAC stock itself as opposed to a fee, and will offer the option for investors to lever-up on the SPAC as well. Some are concerned about Goldman’s relationship because they are also financers and advisors of SPACs themselves, potentially posing a conflict of interest.
FiNSUM: This is one of many new products that can replace income investors’ missing-link in their portfolio, and with rates at ultra lows it’s a nice alternative to dividend stocks.
- goldman
- SPACs
- alts
- income
