Goldman, New York mayor make $50 mln pledge on affordable housing

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

March 04, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N and the New York City Mayor's Office on Monday announced a $50 million initiative to support minority-owned affordable housing developers.

The initiative, which is also backed by the Community Preservation Corp, aims to support affordable housing in New York City by facilitating credit for minority-owned housing developers, the bank said.

The pledge could unlock $500 million in private construction lending, the bank said.

Goldman's commitment is part of an initiative to deploy $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital over the next 10 years to partner with organizations led by Black women.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Ros Russell)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

