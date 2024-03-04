Goldman, New York mayor make $50 mln pledge on affordable housing

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N and the New York City Mayor's Office on Monday announced a $50 million initiative to support minority-owned affordable housing developers.

The initiative, which is also backed by the Community Preservation Corp, aims to support affordable housing in New York City by facilitating credit for minority-owned housing developers, the bank said.

The pledge could unlock $500 million in private construction lending, the bank said.

Goldman's commitment is part of an initiative to deploy $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital over the next 10 years to partner with organizations led by Black women.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Ros Russell)

