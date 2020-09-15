US Markets
Goldman names new co-heads of EMEA investment banking division - memo

Sinead Cruise Reuters
Goldman Sachs has named Gonzalo García and Anthony Gutman as co-heads of its investment banking division in Europe, Middle East and Africa, a staff memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday said.

The memo, signed by co-heads of global investment banking Gregg Lemkau and Dan Dees, said García and Gutman would work closely with Wolfgang Fink, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, to grow the bank's client franchise and "promote cross-divisional cooperation across the region".

García currently serves as co-head of Latin America, co-head of Global Natural Resources and head of IBD for Latin America. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1999 and was made a partner in 2008.

Gutman currently serves as global co-head of Investment Banking Services and co-head of UK Investment Banking. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2007 and was named partner in 2012.

