Goldman names Kim Posnett co-head of investment banking services -Bloomberg News

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N promoted Kim Posnett to co-head of its global investment banking services unit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Posnett, previously co-chief operating officer of the bank’s global technology, media and telecom team, will hold the role with Matt Gibson, Bloomberg said.

She will also join the bank’s investment banking executive committee, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

