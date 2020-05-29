Goldman Mulls to Shift Launch of Its Robo Advisor to 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group GS seeks to delay the launch of its digital wealth management platform to 2021, having assessed the current economic conditions. The news was reported by Financial Times.

Citing president and chief operating officer, John Waldron, the article said that the company will slow down the hiring of advisers.

“While we continue to pursue growth in our overall wealth franchise, we are acting prudently in the current environment,” Waldron told Financial Times.

Plans to launch the robo advisor, which would have advised clients with as little as $5,000 to invest, was revealed last year. Also, the move was in sync with the acquisition of wealth adviser United Capital.

However, Goldman has rather encouraging expectations.

The company is mulling to speed up the launch of its cash-management operations in the U.K. by September and across Europe by the end of 2020, after witnessing a positive response to the business in the first quarter of 2020.

Among other measures, the company will operate from offices in the United States and London over the next several weeks. Also, the bank is exploring acquisition opportunities though avoiding large-scale mergers, according to Waldron.

Further, at the 2020 virtual conference hosted by AllianceBernstein Holding LP AB, Goldman reiterated the medium- and long-term financial targets announced at the investor day in January despite the economic slowdown on the coronavirus outbreak-led mayhem. That includes raising $20 billion this year for its private equity business, some of which will be invested in a “strategic solutions fund” to extend credit to companies “participating in the economic recovery”, per Waldron.

Though the coronavirus outbreak-induced concerns are expected to keep hampering business activities, Goldman by undertaking strategic initiatives remains well-poised to counter the declining revenues by foraying into new markets and diversifying income sources.

Shares of the company have lost 7.6% in the past six months compared with the 12.5% decline of the industry.

