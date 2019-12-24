Goldman may stabilise Saudi Aramco shares following IPO

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE said that Goldman Sachs may stabilise its shares after a record initial public offering earlier this month.

Stabilisation agents support the share price by purchasing additional shares on the market.

The stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9, but so far no transactions have been executed, it said in a statement.

Aramco shares ended nearly 0.6% lower at 35.40 riyals ($9.44), above its IPO price of 32 riyals per share, valuing the oil giant at about $1.9 trillion.

The shares have eased after hitting an intraday high of 38.7 riyals on Dec 12.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)

