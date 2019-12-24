Goldman may stabilise Saudi Aramco shares following IPO

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Aramco said that Goldman Sachs may stabilise its shares after a record initial public offering earlier this month. The stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9, but so far no transactions have been executed, it said in a statement.

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE said that Goldman Sachs may stabilise its shares after a record initial public offering earlier this month.

Stabilisation agents support the share price by purchasing additional shares on the market.

The stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9, but so far no transactions have been executed, it said in a statement.

Aramco shares ended nearly 0.6% lower at 35.40 riyals ($9.44), above its IPO price of 32 riyals per share, valuing the oil giant at about $1.9 trillion.

The shares have eased after hitting an intraday high of 38.7 riyals on Dec 12.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters