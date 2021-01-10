US Markets
GS

Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment ban

Contributor
Alun John Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan units will delist a total of 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products, Hong Kong stock exchange filings on Sunday showed.

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and JPMorgan JPM.N units will delist a total of 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products, Hong Kong stock exchange filings on Sunday showed.

The delistings are because of statements last week by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control clarifying a November order from President Donald Trump which banned Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the U.S. deems to have links with China's military, the filings said.

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK said in a statement it was "working closely with the relevant issuers to ensure orderly delisting, and facilitate buyback arrangements being arranged by the issuers."

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Alun.John@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28415827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS MS JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular