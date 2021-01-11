Markets
Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley To Delist 500 Hong Kong-listed Products

(RTTNews) - U.S. banks Goldman Sachs JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley will delist 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products, Reuters reported, citing filings to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The decision to delist follows a U.S. ban on investments in companies the Trump Administration put in blacklist allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The products to be delisted are linked to telecom companies China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, among others.

The New York Stock Exchange last week said it would delist these three Chinese telecom companies targeted by a Trump executive order, to comply with the U.S. law.

