Goldman is in not-so-splendid green isolation

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Carney must be shaking his head. The ex-Bank of England governor and COP26 finance kingpin has managed to get every big western bank to join his Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a group of lenders committing to firm decarbonisation pledges. With barely a week to go, there’s only one significant holdout: his old employer, Goldman Sachs.

Goldman’s refusenik status may well change, but is rather peculiar. Given previous bad vibes https://www.reuters.com/article/financial-regulation-dimon-idUSS1E78R1PG20110929 between Carney and JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, that bank seemed the obvious candidate to dig its heels in. As it happens, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are all now inside Carney’s tent. Goldman remains on the cusp of joining. Maybe Carney neglected to send a 2020 Christmas card to David Solomon. Unless the Goldman boss gets his skates on, he definitely won’t be getting one this year. (By George Hay)

