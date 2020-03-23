Goldman injected $1.8 bln into two money-market funds last week
BOSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N said on Monday it injected $1.8 billion into two of its own money-market funds last week, updating a previously disclosed figure of about $1 billion.
The transactions were spread over two days last week to keep the funds' liquidity levels above U.S. regulatory thresholds.
