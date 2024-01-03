Goldman in talks with BlackRock, Grayscale to be part of spot bitcoin ETFs - CoinDesk

News & Insights

January 03, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N is in talks to be an authorized participant for the spotbitcoin exchangetraded funds that BlackRock BLK.N and Grayscale are looking to launch, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

There are currently 14 asset managers hoping to finally win the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval for spot bitcoin ETFs, which would track the market price of the underlying crypto asset, giving investors exposure to the token without having to buy the currency.

The SEC is expected to announce its decision by Jan. 10 - the deadline to either approve or reject the Ark/21Shares ETF. To date, the only crypto ETFs approved have been tied to futures contracts on bitcoin and ethereum.

Goldman Sachs and BlackRock declined to comment. Grayscale did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Over the last decade, the top U.S. markets regulator has rejected multiple attempts to launch these products, citing fears about market manipulation and an inability on the part of would-be issuers to protect investors.

An authorized participant has the right to create and redeem the shares of an ETF, and ensures the fund tracks the underlying asset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

