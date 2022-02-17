Goldman (GS) Up 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Goldman Sachs (GS). Shares have added about 3.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Goldman due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Goldman Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Improves

Goldman’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $10.81 have lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.10. Further, the bottom line fell 10.5% from the year-earlier quarter.



While strength in the debt underwriting, wealth management and consumer banking businesses acted as a tailwind, the bank’s results were hurt by lower FICC revenues.



Impressive financial advisory revenues, owing to the rise in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisition transactions, acted as tailwinds.



Net earnings of $3.94 billion decreased 13% from the prior-year quarter.



For 2021, the company posted record earnings per share of $59.45, higher than the year-ago period’s $12.08. However, earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.70. Results included the impacts of $9.51 related to net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings during the year.

Revenues Jump, Expenses Rise

Fourth-quarter Net revenues of $12.64 billion rose 8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.09 billion.



For 2021, the company reported record revenues of $59.34 billion, up 33% year over year. Further, revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.72 billion.



Total operating expenses flared up 23% year over year to $7.27 billion.



Provision for credit losses was $344 million, lower than $293 million in the prior-year quarter.

Mixed Segmental Performance

The IB division generated revenues of $3.79 billion in the reported quarter, up 45% year over year. Results reflect higher net revenues in financial advisory, supported by a significant increase in completed mergers and acquisition volumes. Corporate lending revenues of $192 million significantly increased from the prior-year quarter. Tough comps from the prior-year quarter resulted in a decline in equity underwriting revenues.



The Global Markets division recorded revenues of $3.99 billion, down 7% year over year. The downtick indicated a decline in net revenues in FICC due to lower intermediation net revenues. Also, a decline in equities revenues (11%) was recorded due to lower equities intermediation.



The Consumer and Wealth Management division’s revenues were $1.97 billion, 19% higher than the year-ago reported figure. Increased revenues from wealth management (up 22%) and consumer banking (up 8%) resulted in the upsurge.



The Asset Management division recorded revenues of $2.89 billion, indicating a 10% year-over-year decline. The downside resulted from notably lower net revenues in equity investments as well as lending and debt investments.



Firmwide assets under supervision reached a record $2.47 trillion, up 15.5% year over year.

Capital Position Weak, Profitability Down

As of Dec 31, 2021, the standardized Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.2%. The figure was down from the prior-year quarter’s 14.7%. The company’s supplementary leverage ratio was 5.6% as of Dec 31, 2021, down from the prior-year quarter figure of 7%.



Also, return on average common shareholders’ equity (on an annualized basis) decreased to 15.6% in the reported quarter.

Capital Deployment Update

In the quarter under review, Goldman returned $1.20 billion of capital to common shareholders. This included share repurchases worth $500 million and common stock dividends of $698 million.

Medium-Term and Long-Term Financial Targets

ROE is expected to be greater than 13%, while return on tangible equity to be more than 14%. Efficiency ratio is expected to be around 60%. CET1 ratio is projected to be 13-13.5%.



Funding optimization is expected to be $1 billion. Expense efficiency savings estimated to be $1.3 billion (achieved half in 2020). Deposit growth expected to be $100 billion (reached $70 billion in 2020).



Over the long term, in IB, management expects transaction banking revenues worth $1 billion and deposits worth $50 billion in more than five years horizon. Revenue generation from expanded client footprint is anticipated to be in the range of $500 million to $2 billion.



In Global Markets, $700 million expense efficiencies and $2 billion capital optimization is projected.



In Asset Management, $250 billion worth net traditional inflows (including both equity and fixed-income) and $150 billion worth net alternative inflows is anticipated.



In Consumer and Wealth Management, overall expansion is anticipated with the aim of building leading digital consumer bank.

