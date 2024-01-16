Goldman (GS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported $11.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $5.48 for the same period compares to $3.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47, the EPS surprise was +57.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total : $2,812 billion compared to the $2,768.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2,812 billion compared to the $2,768.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.5% compared to the 15.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.5% compared to the 15.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Advance Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.9% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.9% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Leverage ratio : 5.5% versus 6.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.5% versus 6.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms : $504 million compared to the $567.08 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $504 million compared to the $567.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC : $2.03 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.03 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other : $73 million compared to the $83.23 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $73 million compared to the $83.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Other : $61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37.08 million.

: $61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37.08 million. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments : $384 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $337.83 million.

: $384 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $337.83 million. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities : $2.61 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.61 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending : $661 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $676.92 million.

: $661 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $676.92 million. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Equity investments: $838 million compared to the $108.11 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Goldman have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.