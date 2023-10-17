Goldman (GS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported revenue of $11.82 billion, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.47, compared to $8.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11 billion, representing a surprise of +7.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.8% compared to the 15.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.8% compared to the 15.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Leverage ratio : 5.6% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.6% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total : $2,680 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2,746.3 billion.

: $2,680 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2,746.3 billion. Advance Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.8% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.8% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Management and other fees : $2.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.37 billion.

: $2.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.37 billion. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending : $687 million versus $714.71 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $687 million versus $714.71 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC : $3.38 billion compared to the $2.88 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

: $3.38 billion compared to the $2.88 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other : $77 million compared to the $85.33 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $77 million compared to the $85.33 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments : $326 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $279.38 million.

: $326 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $279.38 million. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms : $501 million versus $571.47 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $501 million versus $571.47 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities : $2.96 billion versus $2.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $2.96 billion versus $2.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Investment banking fees: $1.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of Goldman have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.