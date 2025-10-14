Goldman (GS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported $15.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $12.25 for the same period compares to $8.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.14 billion, representing a surprise of +7.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Book Value Per Share : $353.79 versus $351.45 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $353.79 versus $351.45 estimated by four analysts on average. Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total : $3,452.00 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,335.75 billion.

: $3,452.00 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,335.75 billion. Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.5%.

: 14.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.5%. Leverage ratio : 5.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.1%.

: 5.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.1%. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms : $599 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $614.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +79.9%.

: $599 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $614.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +79.9%. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments : $204 million versus $121.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $204 million versus $121.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other : $71 million compared to the $63.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.4% year over year.

: $71 million compared to the $63.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.4% year over year. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending : $1.06 billion compared to the $788.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.8% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $788.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.8% year over year. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities : $3.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $3.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC : $3.47 billion versus $3.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.

: $3.47 billion versus $3.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Advisory : $1.4 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.5% change.

: $1.4 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.5% change. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equity underwriting: $465 million versus $466.3 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Goldman have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

