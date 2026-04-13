Goldman (GS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported $17.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $17.55 for the same period compares to $14.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $16.34, the EPS surprise was +7.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Book Value Per Share : $361.19 compared to the $363.53 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $361.19 compared to the $363.53 average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total : $3,650.00 billion versus $3,661.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3,650.00 billion versus $3,661.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 12.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.4%.

: 12.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.4%. Leverage ratio : 4.6% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.6% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Total : $411 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $351.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.2%.

: $411 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $351.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.2%. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities : $5.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.

: $5.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Other : $561 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +184.8%.

: $561 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +184.8%. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Investment banking fees : $2.84 billion versus $2.42 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.4% change.

: $2.84 billion versus $2.42 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.4% change. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Total : $12.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%.

: $12.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending : $638 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $723.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.

: $638 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $723.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC : $4.01 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.

: $4.01 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Total: $4.08 billion versus $4.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Goldman here>>>

Shares of Goldman have returned +16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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