Goldman (GS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported $10.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $3.08 for the same period compares to $7.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.25, the EPS surprise was -5.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.57%.

: 14.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.57%. Efficiency Ratio : 78.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 70.17%.

: 78.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 70.17%. Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total : $2714 billion compared to the $2726.7 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2714 billion compared to the $2726.7 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Leverage ratio : 5.6% compared to the 5.57% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.6% compared to the 5.57% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Management and other fees : $2.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion.

: $2.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending : $874 million compared to the $711.27 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $874 million compared to the $711.27 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other : $82 million versus $76.80 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $82 million versus $76.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC : $2.71 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.8%.

: $2.71 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.8%. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments : $197 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $345.73 million.

: $197 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $345.73 million. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms : $577 million compared to the $480.09 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $577 million compared to the $480.09 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities : $2.97 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $2.97 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Investment banking fees: $1.43 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Goldman have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.