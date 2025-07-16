Goldman (GS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported revenue of $14.58 billion, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.91, compared to $8.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.5 billion, representing a surprise of +8.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Book Value Per Share : $349.74 compared to the $347.76 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $349.74 compared to the $347.76 average estimate based on five analysts. Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total : $3,293.00 billion versus $3,228.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3,293.00 billion versus $3,228.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.5% compared to the 15.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.5% compared to the 15.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Leverage ratio : 5.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.3%.

: 5.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.3%. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC : $3.47 billion compared to the $3.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $3.47 billion compared to the $3.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments : $83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -72.1%.

: $83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -72.1%. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms : $623 million versus $619.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $623 million versus $619.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities : $4.3 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.7% year over year.

: $4.3 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.7% year over year. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending : $789 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $744.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

: $789 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $744.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other : $62 million versus $65.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change.

: $62 million versus $65.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Advisory : $1.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $891.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.6%.

: $1.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $891.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.6%. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Total: $3.78 billion compared to the $3.82 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Goldman here>>>

Shares of Goldman have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.